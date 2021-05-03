National CineMedia (NCMI) to Release Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect National CineMedia to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NCMI stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $338.82 million, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

In other National CineMedia news, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $86,113.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

