National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $604.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report $604.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $649.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $560.43 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $491.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NFG stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,893. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

