National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of National Health Investors worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in National Health Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in National Health Investors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NHI opened at $73.41 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

