National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Short Interest Update

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWLI opened at $229.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.76. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $162.21 and a 12-month high of $258.14.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $223.54 million for the quarter.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

