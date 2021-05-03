NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Increased to GBX 230 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 187 ($2.44).

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 196.60 ($2.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £22.36 billion and a PE ratio of -31.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 194.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.17. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

