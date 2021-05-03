Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.15

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.15 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 3512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $701.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,093,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

