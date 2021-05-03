Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €65.00 ($76.47) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.45 ($74.65).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of Nemetschek stock traded up €1.10 ($1.29) during trading on Monday, reaching €62.00 ($72.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.79. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52 week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 73.90.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.