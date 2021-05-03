New Gold (NGD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect New Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NGD opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. New Gold has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. CIBC cut shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.86.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.