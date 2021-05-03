New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Harley-Davidson worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $48.37 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOG. Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

