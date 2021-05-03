New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,348 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,457 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $76.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.58. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. On average, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

