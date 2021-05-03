New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $68.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on KRC. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

