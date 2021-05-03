New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Diodes stock opened at $76.81 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $1,497,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,253,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,613. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

