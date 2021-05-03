New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,818 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Insight Enterprises worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,383,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,907,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,277,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $100.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $104.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average is $79.95.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

