New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 32,600 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBLU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

