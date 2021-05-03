New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Acuity Brands worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,156,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.86.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AYI opened at $185.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $191.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

