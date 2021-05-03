Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.630-1.730 EPS.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. Newell Brands has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

