Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.410-0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.630-1.730 EPS.

NWL stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.69, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

