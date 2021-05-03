Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,384 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Newmont worth $28,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $62.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

