Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.07.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Newmont by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

