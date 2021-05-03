Newscrypto (NWC) Price Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $347.30 million and $14.51 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00003752 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00064276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00277274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $660.72 or 0.01130643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.18 or 0.00720734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,543.34 or 1.00180949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,406 coins and its circulating supply is 158,383,759 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

