NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,943,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,146 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $145,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

