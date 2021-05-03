NFT Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $285,373.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $13.55 million and approximately $285,373.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 38.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00074432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00073316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.69 or 0.00891880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,885.87 or 0.10319546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00100361 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00047398 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

