Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $60.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

