Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,871 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,517,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,634 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

NYSE:DVN opened at $23.38 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

