Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $103.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

