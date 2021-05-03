Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,425 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMH opened at $37.04 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

