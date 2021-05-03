Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Up 26.1% in April

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 991,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 179,502 shares in the last quarter. Library Research Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,478,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 149,959 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,490 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIU. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ NIU traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.83. 11,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

