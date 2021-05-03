Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Short Interest Update

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

NKTX traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $749,030.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

