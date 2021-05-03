NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stake Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NMI were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of NMI by 10.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $882,888.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $820,360.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,082 shares of company stock worth $2,919,556 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

