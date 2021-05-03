Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Rating Increased to Buy at SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.68 on Friday. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the first quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nokia by 32.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 39,854 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Nokia by 22.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

