Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,820 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 833,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 88,525 shares in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

