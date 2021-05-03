Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

NMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nomura from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

NMR stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Nomura has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nomura by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Nomura by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

