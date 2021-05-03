Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Up 37.8% in April

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NENTF remained flat at $$47.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

NENTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

