Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after buying an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $3.31 on Monday, hitting $282.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $157.48 and a 52-week high of $287.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.17 and a 200 day moving average of $246.81. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

