NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Update

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,700 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 595,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF remained flat at $$10.63 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

