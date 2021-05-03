NOW (DNOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. On average, analysts expect NOW to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOW stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

