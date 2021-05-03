Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000.

NYSE:NID traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

