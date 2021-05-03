NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,098 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVDA opened at $600.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.67 billion, a PE ratio of 98.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $563.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $280.84 and a 12-month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

