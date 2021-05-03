NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $150,865,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of NVR by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,606,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NVR by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management boosted its position in shares of NVR by 3,279.2% during the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR opened at $5,018.10 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,660.00 and a 52-week high of $5,107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,752.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4,396.74.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $44.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

