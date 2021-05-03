NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $208.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $192.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $225.00 to $235.00.

4/28/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $235.00.

4/22/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $213.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

4/8/2021 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $213.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/6/2021 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors is driven by a strong rebound in demand across all end markets. It continues to benefit from strong position in secular growth markets — including Automotive, industrial & IoT, communications, as well as mobile. Its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have been gaining momentum. Further, growing adoption of NXP’s offerings, product design wins and a gradual economic recovery remain positives. Additionally, strength in infrastructure is a positive. The rising 5G network deployments are driving growth of the communication business. However, the coronavirus pandemic and softness in the automotive market remain concerns. In addition, weaker handset unit sales and channel inventory overbuild remains concerns. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

3/29/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $192.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 90,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.3% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.8% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

