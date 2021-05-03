OAX Hits Market Cap of $30.80 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000716 BTC on major exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $30.80 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00072258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.71 or 0.00884243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,602.04 or 0.09932799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00100485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00047047 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

