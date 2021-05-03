Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella Sells 20,000 Shares

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $231,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 620,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Uday Kompella sold 50,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $750,500.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00.

Ocugen stock traded up $3.01 on Monday, reaching $15.68. 278,239,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,234,508. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ocugen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

