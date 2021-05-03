Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.58. 10,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,019,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 68,514 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.