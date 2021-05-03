Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.