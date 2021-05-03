OIN Finance (OIN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $550,809.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $13.48 million and $550,809.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00069305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00069898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $520.05 or 0.00885240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00098195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,415.01 or 0.09217573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046013 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,401,187 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

