Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $224.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.29.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $257.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.74. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $261.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $1,217,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

