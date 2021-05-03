Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE ORI opened at $24.62 on Monday. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026 and have sold 163,000 shares valued at $3,461,110. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 46,673 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 606.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,465,406 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

