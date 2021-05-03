Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Old Republic International traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 3969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026 and have sold 163,000 shares worth $3,461,110. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

