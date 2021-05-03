Oleg Khaykin Sells 10,000 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $168,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,933,606.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $337,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $332,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $330,800.00.

VIAV opened at $16.36 on Monday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,533 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,430 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

