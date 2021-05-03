Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,772,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Olin by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 298,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Olin by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,841,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 140,607 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

